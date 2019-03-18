× One more day of Winter

We have just one more day of Winter before Spring starts. This has been a rather mild Winter with seasonal snow seven inches below average. Our heaviest snow 6.9″, accumulated on January 12th. We had our usual wild temperature swings this Winter. On January 30th, the coldest night of the season, the overnight low was -11°. Just four days later on February 3rd, the high was 62°. We only had two Winter nights with lows below zero.

Expect sunny skies Tuesday, with highs near 50 degrees. Spring officially begins Wednesday at 5:58pm. We’ll have a chance for showers with a cold front passing by.

Dry weather will be with us for the rest of the week with a warming trend. Highs will be near 60 this weekend.

We had a relatively mild Winter.

Our coldest air came in late January.

So far March has been cool.

March is off to a wet start.

Highs will be below average Tuesday.

We’ll see a few showers Wednesday.

Less than a quarter inch of rain is likely this week.

Spring begins Wednesday afternoon.