× Over 100 dead cats found in freezer during raid of Virginia Beach home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A phone call to police about suspected cat hoarding led to the discovery of more than 100 dead cats in a Virginia Beach freezer, WAVY reported.

Virginia Beach Animal Control told WAVY they got tips from neighbors about a possible cat hoarding case. They raided the home Monday morning and removed 24 living cats and over 100 dead cats from the home.

The smell of cat urine was so strong officers were reportedly forced to wear masks when going in.

Animal Control said the homeowner, Lisa Ross, has been the subject of a similar call in the past. Ross wasn’t home Monday when officers arrived. She will soon be facing new charges.

Officers will now try to figure out how the dead cats died and will try to rehab the live cats, which might not be possible.