Hard Rock Cafe closes in downtown Indianapolis

Posted 7:46 pm, March 18, 2019, by , Updated at 07:49PM, March 18, 2019

(Photo By Patrick Lynch)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Hard Rock Cafe on the corner of Meridian and Maryland in downtown Indianapolis officially closed today.

The restaurant known for its music memorabilia and signature t-shirts originally opened its Indianapolis location in April of 1999.

The closure is a result of the restaurant’s expired lease, but parent company Hard Rock International said they are open to the possibility of opening another location in the Indy area “if the right space can be identified.”

Hard Rock International provided a statement about the closing in January:

Since opening the doors of Hard Rock Cafe Indianapolis in 1999, Hard Rock International has enjoyed serving the Indianapolis community and playing a role in the city’s dining culture. In March 2019, the lease for Hard Rock Cafe Indianapolis, located on South Meridian St, will expire. The location will close on Monday, March 18, 2019, as a result. The brand remains committed to the city and is open to having another location within the market, if the right space can be identified.

