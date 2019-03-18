Family of man killed in hit-and-run crash speaks out against dangers of drunk driving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- An Indianapolis family is mourning the loss of a loved one after a deadly hit-and-run crash.

The deadly collision took place over the weekend at 30th and Tibbs, across from Cardinal Ritter High School. Police say the crash was caused by a drunk driver and court records and shedding new light on what led up to the death.

Witnesses told police a white pickup truck caused the crash and slammed into a black car. The passenger of the car, identified as 27-year-old Charles Goings, died from his injuries.

“Just to know he was in this accident and this situation, it really hurts,” said the victim’s sister, Charnise Goings.

Charnise says her brother was a gospel artist who played the guitar and drums and had no idea his life was about to end.

“For him being in the passenger side and not knowing that was going to happen, it really breaks my heart,” said Goings.

Witnesses say the driver of the truck, Adan Luna-Valerio, caused the crash and tried to run away before being caught.

According to court records, Luna-Valerio had glassy bloodshot eyes and a strong odor of alcoholic beverage on his breath after being arrested, then admitted he was leaving a family party and he had four beers.

The driver of the car, a longtime friend of Goings, suffered broken bones and a ruptured spleen. He is expected to survive.

In the meantime, the Goings family hopes everyone learns from the death.

“It’s never safe to drink and drive. It’s never safe to text and drive. You never know and things can happen in the blink of an eye,” said Goings.

In addition to a charge of leaving the scene of a crash, the suspect is also accused of drunk driving and driving on a suspended or revoked license.