Driver hits cyclist, leaves behind a big piece of car at the scene

Posted 10:09 pm, March 18, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –A man is hit while riding his bike into work.  The driver never stopped, instead that person took off speeding away.

Around 4:30 Saturday morning, Ryan Coddington was taking the same route he does everyday to work. He barely made it to the halfway point before a driver slammed into him from behind.

“I’m lucky to be alive first and foremost, thank God,” said Ryan Coddington, a victim.

Coddington tells CBS 4, the crash threw him from his bike, and he landed in the middle of Mann Road, near 465.  The driver was gone but there was a big clue left behind.

“I turned around and looked and that whole front end of the car had come off, so that’s the only reason I knew what had hit me. It was the front end of a Camaro and the front-end piece was black,” said Coddington.

The 41-year-old was hit so hard the seat post on his bike snapped and he was tangled up in piece of plastic. The driver didn’t care enough to stop, even for just a second to make sure he was alive.

“They’re going to get caught and they’re going to get prosecuted. I don’t care what happens to them because they obviously didn’t care what happened to my husband,” said Judi Coddington, the victim’s husband.

Some other drivers saw Coddington, pulled over and called for help.  Somehow, he wasn’t seriously hurt, only had bruises and scrapes. Coddington rides 20 miles roundtrip to and from work.  He always wears a helmet and has lights all around his bike.

As warmer weather approaches, this avid cyclist is asking all drivers to slow down and pay attention. IMPD is investigating this case.  If you know anything that can help detectives, call 262-TIPS.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.