Driver hits cyclist, leaves behind a big piece of car at the scene

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –A man is hit while riding his bike into work. The driver never stopped, instead that person took off speeding away.

Around 4:30 Saturday morning, Ryan Coddington was taking the same route he does everyday to work. He barely made it to the halfway point before a driver slammed into him from behind.

“I’m lucky to be alive first and foremost, thank God,” said Ryan Coddington, a victim.

Coddington tells CBS 4, the crash threw him from his bike, and he landed in the middle of Mann Road, near 465. The driver was gone but there was a big clue left behind.

“I turned around and looked and that whole front end of the car had come off, so that’s the only reason I knew what had hit me. It was the front end of a Camaro and the front-end piece was black,” said Coddington.

The 41-year-old was hit so hard the seat post on his bike snapped and he was tangled up in piece of plastic. The driver didn’t care enough to stop, even for just a second to make sure he was alive.

“They’re going to get caught and they’re going to get prosecuted. I don’t care what happens to them because they obviously didn’t care what happened to my husband,” said Judi Coddington, the victim’s husband.

Some other drivers saw Coddington, pulled over and called for help. Somehow, he wasn’t seriously hurt, only had bruises and scrapes. Coddington rides 20 miles roundtrip to and from work. He always wears a helmet and has lights all around his bike.

As warmer weather approaches, this avid cyclist is asking all drivers to slow down and pay attention. IMPD is investigating this case. If you know anything that can help detectives, call 262-TIPS.