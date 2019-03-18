Carmel police release surveillance photos of man wanted in theft at liquor store

CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel police are looking for a man who stole from a liquor store last month.

According to the Carmel Police Department, the man took merchandise from Payless Liquors, 445 S. Range Line Rd., on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019.

Surveillance images showed the man wearing a Colts knit cap, gray jacket, dark sweat pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information should contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).