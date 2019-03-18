TOPSHOT - Police forces stand at the 24 Oktoberplace in Utrecht, on March 18, 2019 where a shooting took place. - Several people were wounded in a shooting on a tram in the Dutch city of Utrecht on March 18, police said, with local media reporting counter-terrorism police at the scene. "Shooting incident... Several injured people reported. Assistance started," the Utrecht police Twitter account said. "It is a shooting incident in a tram. Several trauma helicopters have been deployed to provide help." (Photo by Robin van Lonkhuijsen / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT (Photo credit should read ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN/AFP/Getty Images)
Authorities investigating possible ‘terrorist motive’ in Dutch tram shooting
TOPSHOT - Police forces stand at the 24 Oktoberplace in Utrecht, on March 18, 2019 where a shooting took place. - Several people were wounded in a shooting on a tram in the Dutch city of Utrecht on March 18, police said, with local media reporting counter-terrorism police at the scene. "Shooting incident... Several injured people reported. Assistance started," the Utrecht police Twitter account said. "It is a shooting incident in a tram. Several trauma helicopters have been deployed to provide help." (Photo by Robin van Lonkhuijsen / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT (Photo credit should read ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN/AFP/Getty Images)
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Police in the central Dutch city of Utrecht say “multiple” people have been injured as a result of a shooting in a tram in a residential neighborhood.
Investigators are considering the possibility of a “terrorist motive” in connection with the shooting.
Utrecht police say that trauma helicopters were sent to the scene Monday and they are appealing to the public to stay away to allow first responders to do their work.
Heavily armed officers flooded the area after the shooting a busy intersection.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte called the situation “very worrying” and the country’s counterterror coordinator said in a tweet that a crisis team was meeting to discuss the situation.
There have been no reports yet of any suspects arrested.