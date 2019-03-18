× Authorities investigating possible ‘terrorist motive’ in Dutch tram shooting

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Police in the central Dutch city of Utrecht say “multiple” people have been injured as a result of a shooting in a tram in a residential neighborhood.

Investigators are considering the possibility of a “terrorist motive” in connection with the shooting.

Utrecht police say that trauma helicopters were sent to the scene Monday and they are appealing to the public to stay away to allow first responders to do their work.

Heavily armed officers flooded the area after the shooting a busy intersection.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte called the situation “very worrying” and the country’s counterterror coordinator said in a tweet that a crisis team was meeting to discuss the situation.

There have been no reports yet of any suspects arrested.