BREAKING: Indianapolis police ask for public’s help with finding 8-month-old girl

Another dead bird display pops up in Indy, this time on Mass Ave

Posted 11:40 pm, March 18, 2019, by , Updated at 08:18AM, March 19, 2019
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Massachusetts Avenue neighbors say they're appalled after discovering a dead bird taped to the door of a former business. It's the second gruesome bird display to hit Indy in the past several days.

"I don’t know if they thought this was funny—it’s really sick," Tonya Troutman said about the bloody display on the east side.

We first told you about that incident last week when Troutman's neighbors near Bosart Avenue and Stratford Avenue found two decapitated doves in an intersection. The animals were draped over blood-soaked money and horseshoes. So far, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is not sure if the incident is connected to the latest one on Mass Ave.

"Bizarre, bizarre, bizarre," said Books & Brews employee Ian Dante. The bar is across the street from the scene.

IMPD is investigating bird remains left taped to the glass door of a vacant business at 646 Mass Ave. The building was formerly Axiomport Advertising, but it has since been sold to Stenz Construction. Dante said a man came into the bar last week carrying a dead bird and asking for tape to fix it.

"I immediately was like, 'Hey we can’t have dead animals in the bar.' He just said, 'Sorry, sorry,' and turned heel, and walked out the building," Dante said. "He was holding it by the feet, and it was hanging down, so its wings were spread out, and it was red, totally bloody.”

Dante believes it may be the same bird that was taped to the door. He said it was the same color, and that he had seen it in an alley earlier that day.

IMPD said if any of the birds used in these acts were killed for these displays, the person responsible can be charged with a felony.
Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.