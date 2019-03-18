Another dead bird display pops up in Indy, this time on Mass Ave

"Bizarre, bizarre, bizarre," said Books & Brews employee Ian Dante. The bar is across the street from the scene. IMPD is investigating bird remains left taped to the glass door of a vacant business at 646 Mass Ave. The building was formerly Axiomport Advertising, but it has since been sold to Stenz Construction. Dante said a man came into the bar last week carrying a dead bird and asking for tape to fix it.

"I immediately was like, 'Hey we can’t have dead animals in the bar.' He just said, 'Sorry, sorry,' and turned heel, and walked out the building," Dante said. "He was holding it by the feet, and it was hanging down, so its wings were spread out, and it was red, totally bloody.”

Dante believes it may be the same bird that was taped to the door. He said it was the same color, and that he had seen it in an alley earlier that day.

IMPD said if any of the birds used in these acts were killed for these displays, the person responsible can be charged with a felony.