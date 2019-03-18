Person airlifted to hospital after serious crash on WB I-70 in Hancock County

Posted 11:12 am, March 18, 2019, by , Updated at 11:50AM, March 18, 2019

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – All lanes of westbound I-70 are back open in Hancock County after a closure earlier this morning due to a serious crash.

The crash occurred around 10:45 a.m. just west of State Road 9 near Greenfield.

There are at least two cars involved in the crash, and one of those cars is overturned. One person was ejected from their car.

Lifeline was called to the scene to transport at least one crash victim.

