Variety of CBD infused goods on display at the Indianapolis CBD expo

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — One stand was selling CBD-infused dog treats. Another was selling CBD-infused beard oil. Lip balm. Ice cream. Botanicals. Bath salts.

They were among dozens of vendors at the Indianapolis Marriott East selling CBD oil or products infused with the cannabis cousin. Those selling CBD products at the CBD expo lauded the substance’s health benefits, but some scientists question whether or not it does the things many believe it does.

CBD, or cannabidiol, is one of many compounds found in the cannabis sativa plant. It is extracted from the hemp variety, which has no or only trace amounts of THC, the psychoactive compound that produces the mind-altering “high” associated with marijuana.

While it doesn’t have psychoactive characteristics, exhibitors at the expo claimed CBD can produce other health benefits. It can relieve headaches and other pains, help you sleep, reduce seizures, combat bacteria and relax you, they claimed.

Products at the CBD Expo Midwest allowed multiple methods for attendees to get CBD into their systems. Here’s a look at some of the most unique products on display.

