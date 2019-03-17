Time to practice; Indiana state tornado drill Tuesday

Allen Iverson said it right. “We’re talkin’ about practice.” The Indiana statewide Tornado Drill is scheduled for Tuesday, March 19 at 10:15am.

The tornado drill gives everyone an opportunity to think about what they should do if a Tornado Warning is issued at that time. For many, it will occur while they are at work and school. If you participate in the drill I would enjoy seeing it! Record it on your phone, tweet it out and tag me in it (@johndissauer).

Unlike previous years, there will not be an evening test Tuesday. However, that does not mean you can’t run your own drill. It is a good time to go over with your family – and yourself – what you should do and where you should go in the event a Tornado Warning is issued.

I think it is especially important to think about where you would go at various locations. The obvious locales are school, home and work. What about the mall? What about at your kid’s soccer practice? What about if you are in a parking lot? Check out this website to learn more about where you should go in the event a Tornado Warning is issued.

Things to discuss:

What county do we live in?

Where should we shelter during the warning?

What supplies should we have in the shelter?

Where is the gas shutoff in the event you need to turn it off?

Where should we meet after the storm in the event a tornado hits?

Be sure to go over these things with children so you can help alleviate fear.

“An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure” is very true when it comes to severe weather preparedness. Plus, taking a few minutes to talk about it now can make the situation MUCH less stressful when you need to act.

MOVING IN TO SEVERE WEATHER SEASON

The number of tornadoes in Indiana each year is increasing to research by the Storm Prediction Center. Indiana has averaged 24 tornadoes per over the last 30-years. If you look at a shorter time range, that number increases to 28 in the last decade. In 2016, Indiana had 42 tornadoes.

Tornadoes occur year round but are more likely to develop in Indiana from April to June.