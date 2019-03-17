Suspected drunk driver shot by Clinton police after pinning officer with car

Scene of fatal shooting on N. Park Ave.

CLINTON. Ind. — A suspected drunk driver was seriously injured during an incident involving police.

The incident happened Saturday night along County Road 1680 South.

After multiple reports of a drunk driver in the area, police confirm that they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the suspected vehicle.

When the officer left his vehicle, the driver drove at him, pinning the officer against his patrol car, police confirm. The officer then shot the driver.

The driver was flown to an Indianapolis hospital. The officer is said to be alight.

