Purdue to take on Old Dominion in NCAA Tournament

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The suspense is over for the Purdue men’s basketball team on Selection Sunday. The Boilermakers have their NCAA Tournament assignment.

They’re a three seed in the south region and will face Old Dominion on Thursday in Hartford in the first round. The winner will play either 6-seed Villanova or 11-seed Saint Mary’s.

The Boilers are 23-9 and won their record-extending 24th Big Ten regular season title this season.