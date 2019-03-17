Moo-ve over: Cow on the run in Noblesville yesterday

Posted 11:05 am, March 17, 2019, by

Photo from Noblesville Police Department

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — No, it wasn’t a Chick-fil-A commercial, but it sure did look like it when a loose cow was caught on camera yesterday crossing  Campus Parkway in Noblesville and temporarily stopping traffic before running from police in the direction of the ‘eat more chikin’ fast food chain located in the Hamilton Town Center.

Athena Hopkins caught the cow’s crossing on camera, posting it to her Facebook page where it was quickly went viral and garnished hundreds of likes and thousands of shares.

The Noblesville Police Department shared their own photos of the runaway cow this morning stating they were “running with the bulls” yesterday as they chased the bovine all over the east side of the city. Police encouraged anyone who caught photos or videos of their officers’ “cowboy adventure” to include them in the comments of their Facebook post.

Several other videos were shared of the cow on the run.

 

 

