Bail bondsmen arrested for human trafficking in Louisiana

COVINGTON, La. – Two bail bondsmen have been arrested in connection with a human trafficking investigation, according to Louisiana State Police.

Officials said 53-year-old James E. Johnson Jr. was arrested Friday morning for two counts of human trafficking, two counts of first-degree rape, and one count of sexual battery.

The investigation began in March, when detectives received information Johnson had solicited sexual favors from multiple victims in exchange for bond debt relief.

Based on evidence obtained, detectives executed five search warrants at various businesses and properties in Covington and Amite.

During the course of executing the search warrant at a business in Amite, investigators discovered evidence of pornography involving juveniles.

This discovery lead to the arrest of Johnson’s 31 year-old son Patrick Johnson, who is also a bail bondsman.

Patrick Johnson was booked into the Amite Jail with three counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional arrests and charges may be forthcoming.