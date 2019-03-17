Lafayette police find two dead following domestic shooting

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A double shooting resulted in the deaths of one man and one woman in Lafayette, according to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department.

Police said the shooting occurred Sunday around midnight on Mill Drive, located just off E 200 N on the outskirts of Lafayette.

Jason Moore, 53, and Jane Moore, 50, were both found dead by deputies arriving on scene. Detectives said the incident is being investigated as a domestic situation.

Police said there are no outstanding suspects and there is no danger to the community.

