IU, Butler accept NIT bids

After Indiana was left out of the NCAA Tournament, regarded as one of the “first four out,” they accepted an invitation to the NIT. The Hoosiers are the top seed in their bracket and will host ninth-seeded St. Francis (PA) on Tuesday night at Assembly Hall.

“First, it is an honor to earn an invitation to post season play of any kind and our program will treat it as such,” IU Head Coach Archie Miller said in a statement Sunday night. “We look forward to the opportunity to be a #1 seed in the NIT and our goal is to win and take advantage of the experiences we can gain as a team.”

Eight Big Ten teams received NCAA Tournament berths, including Ohio State, who IU lost to on Thursday in the Big Ten Tournament. This is the third consecutive year the Hoosiers have not been included in the NCAA Tourney.

Butler has earned the #5 seed in the NIT, facing Nebraska in Lincoln on Wednesday with a 9pm tip off. The Bulldogs are 1-2 all-time against the Huskers, and the two teams haven’t met since 1986. The winner of the Butler-Nebraska game will face either one-seeded TCU or Sam Houston State. Butler enters the postseason with a 16-16 record. The Dawgs dropped their opening game of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden, falling to Providence.