ISP: Officer shoots suspected drunk driver after he rammed into him, pinned him against car

Posted 6:56 pm, March 17, 2019, by , Updated at 05:45AM, March 18, 2019

Scene of fatal shooting on N. Park Ave.

CLINTON. Ind. — A Clinton officer shot a suspected drunk driver during a traffic stop Saturday night.

Police received multiple reports of a drunk driver in the area of County Road 1680 South. An officer spotted the driver and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

But when the officer left his patrol car, the man drove straight at him, ramming into the officer and pinning him against his patrol car. That’s when the officer shot the driver.

He was flown to a hospital in Indianapolis. His condition is unknown at this time.

ISP says the officer is fine.

