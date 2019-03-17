× Indianapolis woman dies in crash on I-70, victim’s daughter reflects on her mother’s life

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — State police are releasing new details on three separate accidents that happened on I-70 where two people died. Police said a blown tire started it all; slowing down traffic and eventually causing crashes after drivers failed to pay attention.

One of the people killed is 45-year-old April Robinson. Her family is devastated by her death.

Her daughter Kylie Harris has a lot of fond memories of her mother April Robinson.

“She had one of the biggest hearts. I’m not just saying that because I’m her daughter. She had one of the biggest hearts and caring,” Robinson’s daughter Kylie Harris said.

Some of the most memorable ones were out on the open road. April would take Kylie and her two brothers sightseeing around the country.

You can imagine when Kylie told her mom she was pregnant with twin boys she was ecstatic.

“She was more excited than I was,” Kylie Harris said.

Kylie looks at photos of her mom a little different now.

“I couldn’t catch my breath. All I could think about is my brothers and my babies that are coming. She was so excited to be a Nana and to have her first grandkids,” Harris said.

Kylie tries not to think about her mom being gone because it’s too stressful for the twins, but it’s hard.

“Looking at these pictures I cherish it more now. I’ll get to show my babies their grandmother,” Harris said.

Police say both semi drivers in the crash where Robinson died were not injured.

A passenger in the other tractor trailer was injured but is expected to survive.