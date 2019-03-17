IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories

Posted 8:39 am, March 17, 2019, by , Updated at 09:02AM, March 17, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS - As the state of Indiana reflects on the life and legacy of former Indiana senator Birch Bayh, our IN Focus panelists are discussing Bayh's impact in the Hoosier state and beyond.

In the video above, panelists Jennifer Wagner, Abdul-Hakim Shabazz, Christina Hale and Tony Samuel discuss this week's top stories, including the former senator's passing, and the international reaction to the tragic shooting in New Zealand.

Our panelists also discuss several other topics making news in the world of politics:

  • President Trump's veto of a bill passed by both chambers of Congress rebuking his declaration of a national emergency to obtain more funding for the border wall
  • Speaker Nancy Pelosi's remarks on impeachment being 'too divisive' at the moment
  • Mayor Pete Buttigieg's town hall last weekend on CNN, and the latest news on the 2020 campaign

