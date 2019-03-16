× Runners celebrate St. Paddy’s Day with Shamrock 5K

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Hundreds of runners celebrated St. Patrick’s Day a little early Saturday for the Shamrock 5K Run and Walk.

The participants were decked out in green and celebrated finishing the race with beer.

It was the 28th year of the run, and funds were raised for the Athletic Club Foundation and the Firefighters Emerald Society.

The party doesn’t stop until 5 p.m. Saturday evening. There will be live music, food and drinks at the beer tent at 748 Massachusetts Avenue.