INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indy CD & Vinyl is hosting a special in-store performance from Mumford and Sons on March 25.

The store is giving out 160 tickets over the next 10 days (16 each day). The tickets are first come, first serve.

The acoustic concert will begin at 3 p.m. The band performs at Banker's Life later that night.