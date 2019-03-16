× Good luck avoiding vomit on downtown Indianapolis sidewalks this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It is an indication of Indianapolis’ vibrant nightlife, but it is also disgusting. It is the lasting consequence of a too-big night out, the gut-wrenching culmination of overdoing it.

It is vomit, and on Saturday, Sunday and Monday mornings it lies splattered on downtown sidewalks to such an extent it has become an issue.

“We get complaints about this,” said Bob Schultz of the nonprofit group Downtown Indy Inc., which, breaking from decorum, last week sent a flyer to Downtown businesses that included a photograph of vomit on a sidewalk. The group’s point was to urge support of a funding initiative, common in other cities like New Orleans, that would pay for frequent power-washings of Downtown sidewalks, among other cosmetic measures.

