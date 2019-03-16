Children’s Museum of Indianapolis removes Michael Jackson items from display

SANTA MARIA, CA - APRIL 27: Michael Jackson passes through security as he arrives for his child molestation trial at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse April 27, 2005 in Santa Maria, California. Jackson is charged in a 10-count indictment with molesting a boy, plying him with liquor and conspiring to commit child abduction, false imprisonment and extortion. (Photo by Eric Neitze-PoolGetty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis removed three Michael Jackson items from exhibits this month, joining a handful of organizations that have reassessed connections to the late singer following HBO’s airing of documentary film “Leaving Neverland.”

The two-part film, which premiered March 3-4, focuses on Wade Robson and James Safechuck, two adult men who allege Jackson sexually abused them when they were children.

“When we put together exhibitions, we look at the objects and their association with high-profile people,” said Chris Carron, the museum’s director of collections. “Obviously, we want to put stories in front of our visitors (showing) people of high character.”

