× April the giraffe again gives birth in front of world

HARPURSVILLE, New York. — April the giraffe gave birth Saturday about 12:40 p.m. ET at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York.

This follows her delivery of a male in April 2017.

No word yet on the gender or name of this new arrival.

Last time, April became an internet star. The zoo had a contest to name the newborn, and announced the winner, Tajiri, a few days after his birth.

CNN affiliate KABC reported the newborn remained on the ground nearly motionless for a few minutes before raising its head and interacting with April.

The baby arrived less than two hours after zookeepers announced on Facebook that April was in labor.

Up to 300,000 viewers watched the live-stream from inside April’s pen in upstate New York Saturday.

CBS4 live-streamed the birth on Facebook.