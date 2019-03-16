AMBER ALERT: Police looking for girl from Fort Wayne

Posted 6:08 pm, March 16, 2019, by , Updated at 06:13PM, March 16, 2019

Leanna (Left) and Zyair Herron (Right)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 5-year-old girl from Fort Wayne.

Police say Leanna Nicole Herron was last seen Saturday at 3 p.m. and is believed to be in extreme danger.

Leanna is an approximately 4 feet tall, 69 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweat suit with white stripes and black and white Nikes. Her ethnicity is African American.

She is thought to possibly be with Zyair Jalinc Herron, a 26 year old African American male who is roughly 5 feet 9 inches tall, 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Zyair was last seen wearing a red and black sweat suit, black boots with a gold grill over his teeth and ZAMIRAH tattooed on the left side of his neck. He is driving an older Silver Chevy Malibu with black rims and a temporary paper plate.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or 911.

