× Snow showers for the final weekend of Winter

The final weekend of Winter is here and we have snow in the forecast. So far this season we’ve had 5 days with at least 1″ of snow, 8 days is the seasonal average. We’ve measured 18.1″ of snow, almost 7″ below average for the season.

For the weekend expect highs in the 40s with sunny skies on Saturday. Snow showers will develop before sunrise Sunday and continue through Sunday morning. We’ll see some sunshine late on St. Patrick’s Day.

Next week will begin with dry weather on Monday and Tuesday. Snow showers will develop Wednesday morning and clouds will linger through the day.

Spring officially begins Wednesday afternoon at 5:58. During Spring, the most direct rays of the sun will move north of the equator, giving us more daylight hours. The longer daylight hours bring a rise to average high temperatures. The warmer weather also ushers in a greater risk for strong to severe storms.

Temperatures dropped behind a cold front on Friday.

Gusty winds prevailed on Friday.

Sunshine will return Saturday.

We will see a cooler than average St. Patrick’s Day.

Snow showers will develop by sunrise Sunday.

Snow showers are likely through the morning.

Most of the snow will stay north of I-70.

Light snow will taper off by lunchtime.

Sunshine will emerge late Sunday.

Spring begins next week.