Snow showers for the final weekend of Winter

Posted 3:50 pm, March 15, 2019, by

The final weekend of Winter is here and we have snow in the forecast. So far this season we’ve had 5 days with at least 1″ of snow, 8 days is the seasonal average. We’ve measured 18.1″ of snow, almost 7″ below average for the season.

For the weekend expect highs in the 40s with sunny skies on Saturday. Snow showers will develop before sunrise Sunday and continue through Sunday morning. We’ll see some sunshine late on St. Patrick’s Day.

Next week will begin with dry weather on Monday and Tuesday. Snow showers will develop Wednesday morning and clouds will linger through the day.

Spring officially begins Wednesday afternoon at 5:58. During Spring, the most direct rays of the sun will move north of the equator, giving us more daylight hours. The longer daylight hours bring a rise to average high temperatures. The warmer weather also ushers in a greater risk for strong to severe storms.

Temperatures dropped behind a cold front on Friday.

Gusty winds prevailed on Friday.

Sunshine will return Saturday.

We will see a cooler than average St. Patrick’s Day.

Snow showers will develop by sunrise Sunday.

Snow showers are likely through the morning.

Most of the snow will stay north of I-70.

Light snow will taper off by lunchtime.

Sunshine will emerge late Sunday.

Spring begins next week.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.