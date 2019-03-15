× Police identify officer involved in January shooting at Anderson apartment

ANDERSON, Ind. – The Anderson Police Department released the name of an officer involved in a January shooting.

According to Maj. Joel Sandefur, Officer Michael Lee shot a man in the arm while police were serving a “no knock” warrant at an Anderson address on Jan 23.

Sandefur said Lee is a member of the department’s SWAT team and a 25-year veteran of the force. He was placed on administrative leave as the department investigated the shooting. A shooting review board is expected to make a final ruling on the shooting next week.

The man who was shot during the incident, 24-year-old Jonathon J. Ashley, is charged with pointing a firearm.

Lee and other officers were executing the high-risk warrant in connection with a drug investigation around 5 a.m. in the 1900 block of East 50th Street on Jan. 23. Ashley was the subject of the warrant, police said, and pointed his weapon at SWAT officers, prompting Lee to shoot him.

Ashley was given first aid at the scene and then taken to St. Vincent in Anderson. He was later transferred to St. Vincent on 86th Street in Indianapolis.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed in the case against Ashley, he told investigators he was holding a Glock when officers entered the apartment but denied pointing it at anyone.