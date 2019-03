× Plainfield family displaced, 4 cats killed in fire

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Six people are out of their home, and four cats were killed in a house fire early Friday morning.

Plainfield Fire Department crews were dispatched to the home in the 4000 block of Del Mar Lane just after 5 a.m.

Four adults and two children woke up when smoke and fire filled the front part of the living room. They safely escaped from the house.

Investigators are unsure what started the fire.