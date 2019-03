× Person struck, killed on NB I-465 on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A person was struck and killed on NB I-465 between I-70 and Pendleton Pike on the east side of Indianapolis.

Police arrived at the scene around 6:15 a.m. It’s unclear how the person died, but there are two damaged cars on the left shoulder of the interstate.

The left two lanes are closed, and a backup is growing. We will update this story with more information when is made available.