Near west side shooting leaves person dead

Posted 4:45 pm, March 15, 2019, by , Updated at 04:48PM, March 15, 2019

South Addison Street shooting on March 15, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A person was killed in a shooting on the city’s near west side Friday afternoon.

It happened on South Addison Street, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD was called to the scene shortly before 4 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to the hospital, but has passed away as a result of the injuries sustained.

IMPD says the individuals involved stayed at the scene and are cooperating with investigators. Officers don’t believe there’s a threat to the public.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana 317-262-TIPS.

