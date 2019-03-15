× Indianapolis Muslim community reacts to massacre at New Zealand mosques

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Muslim community in Indianapolis is reacting to the mass shootings at two mosques full of worshippers attending Friday prayers in Christchurch, New Zealand.

At least 49 people were killed and 50 others were injured during the rampage.

Police have three people in custody, and one of those people is charged with murder. Investigators say he live streamed one of the shootings on Facebook.

New Zealand’s prime minister says that man wrote a 74-page document expressing anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant beliefs. The document apparently talks about what he sees as a “crisis of mass immigration.” In it, he says he chose firearms because “with enough pressure, the left wing within the United States will seek to abolish the Second Amendment, and the right wing within the U.S. will see this as an attack on their very freedom and liberty.”

Authorities also say they found two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) attached to a vehicle.

A spokesperson for the Muslim Community Center here in Indy told CBS4 he’s been sick over the news.

“I saw the news last night, including some of the gruesome videos on social media. It is very upsetting. I am unable to sleep well,” said Muhammad, board member at the Muslim Community Center on Indy’s south side.

“[Absolutely it impacts Muslims…] I do go to prayers at our mosque and [something like this] is always a concern of ‘What if?’”

Safder said they may step up security after this attack. “It’s just a sad situation… everybody is shocked. It is upsetting.”