EF1 tornado touched down in Jackson County on Thursday, NWS says

Posted 3:59 pm, March 15, 2019, by

From Kimberly Brock in Jackson County

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. – The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF1 tornado touched down in Jackson County shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday.

NWS says the twister had an estimated maximum wind speed of 94 mph when it blew through about 1.25 miles near Brownstown, Indiana. An EF1 tornado has winds speed between 86 and 110 mph, according to NWS.

Officials say the tornado caused damage to trees and irrigation systems, with the most extensive damage being a pole barn, which was lifted and destroyed, and a grain silo roof which was lifted and blown an opposite direction and destroyed.

Nobody was killed or injured during the weather event.

