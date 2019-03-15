× Caught on Camera: Man stole $10,000 worth of jewelry from Plainfield store

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – Police need your help finding a jewelry thief. The suspect is accused of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of diamond rings in Plainfield and it was all caught on surveillance video.

The sign when you walk into the store may say a girl can never have enough jewelry. Well, neither can this thief!

“Our nerves are rattled a little bit,” said Scott Mason.

Mason is the Owner of Mason Jewelers. He can’t believe what he captured on his surveillance system. A man, working to distract employees for 45 minutes so he could steal two diamond rings worth $10,000.

“When something like this happens, you need to be on guard,” said Mason. “Right now we’re all on guard 110 percent.”

Mason says something was off about this man, the moment he walked in.

“He was kind of hinting that he wanted to supposedly buy a diamond ring, but he was starting at the diamond earrings, then he was looking all over the place,” Mason added.

Police say they received a theft report Saturday from Mason Jewelry on 1822 E. Main Street. The report claimed the two high-value rings were stolen from the store’s display case between 3:09 p.m. and 3:16 p.m. on March 6.

When reviewing surveillance video, police say it appears the suspect is a black male who was wearing a black cap and flannel. The suspect found a way to reach behind the jewelry case, to snatch the valuables. In seconds, the rings are gone.

“He basically was able to reach into a case and grab one ring then he sat down on the little stools we have over there and did the same thing again,” said Mason. “He slowly opened the door, reached in and grabbed the second ring.”

It appears this suspect doesn’t feel too bad either. He’s seen on video doing a so-called happy dance after the crime. Mason says it’s sickening.

“It’s not the right thing to do,” said Mason. “It’s so hard in the jewelry industry to survive when you’re a small business owner, especially, when you have to deal with stuff like this, it makes it really tough.”

If you know anything about this case, please contact Plainfield police or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS. Police say this continues to be an active case and they are investigating tips.