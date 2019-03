× A tornado touched down in Jackson, County Thursday afternoon

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis confirms that there was an EF1 tornado in Jackson County, 3-miles north of Brownstown at 2:06pm Thursday. Maximum winds were estimated at 95 mph. The path of the tornado was 40 yards wide and 1.25 miles long. Another storm-damaged area in Jackson, County near Medora, is being investigated by the National Weather Service to determine whether there was more than one tornado Thursday afternoon.