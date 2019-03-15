× 4-year-old learns he’s going to a dude ranch at Make-A-Wish event

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 4-year-old’s wish of going to a dude ranch was granted on Friday.

CBS4’s Frank Mickens made the special announcement at a Make-A-Wish Foundation event at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

“You’re wish has been granted!” Mickens told Max Hawkins. “You’re going to Montana!”

Max is battling end-stage renal disease and is one of the thousands of kids with Make-A-Wish.

The special announcement was part of the annual celebration of the foundation’s commitment to helping children and their families.

For Max, it was a moment he won’t forget.

“I was thinking about the dude ranch and was thinking how excited I was to go to a dude ranch,” said Max.

Since its inception, Make-A-Wish Foundation Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana has granted more than 16,000 wished to children with critical illness.