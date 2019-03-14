Strong to severe storms Thursday with wind gusts up to 60 mph possible

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Light rain showers moving through for our morning commute, but this is just the beginning of an active day.

Central Indiana is currently under a slight to enhanced risk for strong to severe storms.

There will certainly be strong wind gusts Thursday. Sustained wind will get up to 30 mph with gusts over 55 mph and 60+ mph possible. Hail and heavy rain are possible and we can't rule out a tornado.

The timing is after 11 a.m. but mainly between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. Teachers and parents need to be aware of the storms around dismissal time. Even after the storms move out, we'll have a ton of wind. If kids left toys outside with that nice weather yesterday, grab those to bring inside before the wind really kicks up.

After the cold front slides through tonight, we'll be much colder. Friday we'll get about a tenth of an inch of rain with a few snowflakes but no snow will stick. St. Patrick's Day weekend will be chilly but quiet.