People warned to avoid mosques in New Zealand following shootings with multiple fatalities at 2 mosques in Christchurch

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) _ The Latest on shootings at mosques in New Zealand (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

Police have warned people to avoid mosques anywhere in New Zealand following two shootings with multiple fatalities at two mosques in Christchurch.

New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush said anyone thinking of going to a mosque should stay put and close their doors.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at a Friday afternoon news conference that one suspect was in custody but “there could be others involved.”

A man who lives near the Masjid Al Noor mosque in central Christchurch said many people were dead there. A witness to a second shooting told New Zealand media he saw two wounded people being transported by rescuers afterward.

___

4:10 p.m.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says following fatal shootings at two mosques in Christchurch it is “one of New Zealand’s darkest days.”

Police said there were multiple fatalities and one person was in custody, but no details were immediately available.

Ardern said at a Friday afternoon news conference, “what has happened here is an extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence.”

She said while many people affected may be migrants or refugees “they have chosen to make New Zealand their home and it is their home. They are u. The person who has perpetuated this violence against us is not.”

___

3:45 p.m.

New Zealand media say a shooting has occurred in a second mosque in the city of Christchurch.

No details were immediately available.

Earlier Friday afternoon, police had urged people to stay indoors as authorities responded to a shooting at the Masjid Al Noor mosque.

A neighbor described mass casualties inside the mosque and said he saw the gunman flee.

___

3 p.m.

A witness says many people have been killed in a mass shooting at a mosque in the New Zealand city of Christchurch.

Police have not described the scale of the Friday shooting but urged people in central Christchurch to stay indoors.

Witness Len Peneha says he saw a man dressed in black enter the Masjid Al Noor mosque and then heard dozens of shots, followed by people running from the mosque in terror.

He says he also saw the gunman flee before emergency services arrived

Peneha says he went into the mosque to try and help: “I saw dead people everywhere.”

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand – Police in the New Zealand city of Christchurch are responding to a “serious and evolving situation” involving an active shooter, with witnesses describing a gunman entering a mosque and opening fire.

Parts of Christchurch is on lockdown and armed police have been deployed after receiving reports of shots fired in the city center at 1:40 p.m. Friday local time.

New Zealand police are responding with its full capability to manage the situation, but the risk environment remains “extremely high.” Police have not confirmed deaths or injuries yet.

According to New Zealand news site TVNZ, the incident took place at a mosque on Deans Ave, near Hagley Park. There are also reports of another shooting at a different mosque in the area.

Speaking to CNN, witness Mohan Ibn Ibrahim said he was inside the mosque when the gunman opened fire.

“I was in the mosque. It’s a big mosque and there were more than 200 people inside. The gunmen came from the backside. Gunshots went on for a long time. We had to jump the wall to escape. I saw lots of broken glass and bricks on the backside of the mosque,” he said.

He said that he had a friend in another mosque in the area had told him a gunman had opened fire there as well and five people were dead.

A spokesperson at Christchurch Hospital told CNN that “multiple” casualties had been sent there, but did not confirm the number.

Police are aware of a video shared online and not verified by CNN that purports to show a gunman walking into an unnamed mosque and opening fire.

Witness Mohammed Nazir told TVNZ that he “heard the big sound, the gun” at about 1.45 p.m.

“The second shot, I run, lots of people were sitting on the floor,” he said. “The gun was (at the) front door, I run behind the mosque and I was sitting behind… and I called the police.”

According to TVNZ, Nazir saw multiple deaths and injuries, including three women on the ground outside the mosque.

Canterbury Police NZ tweeted: “We have a critical incident in Deans Ave Christchurch. Please avoid the area. We will give more in the near future.”

Police Commissioner Mike Bush said in a statement that “all Christchurch schools have been placed into lockdown.”

“Police urge anyone in central Christchurch to stay off the streets and report any suspicious behavior immediately to 111,” he added.

Christchurch City Council tweeted that it was locking down a “number of central city buildings, including the Civic Offices and Central Library.”

The Bangladesh Cricket team, who were visiting the city They weren’t inside the mosque. Their bus was just pulling up at the mosque when shooting happened.