New study shows alarming increase in obesity in Indiana, costing state $8.5 billion per year

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – One in three Hoosiers is obese, according to a new study released this morning.

The rate for obesity in Indiana was 20 percent in 1995. In 2017, it jumped to 34 percent. That makes Indiana the 12th most obese state in the nation.

The study was conducted by the Richard Fairbanks Foundation. The study found 83 percent of Indiana adults don’t get the recommended amount of exercise.

Around 90 percent of Hoosiers don’t eat enough fruits and vegetables.

The obesity rate is even higher in Marion County at 39 percent.

The foundation claims environmental factors are largely to blame.

“And obesity simply is caused by too little physical activity and poor nutrition when it comes to food and beverage choices. So the fact that our environment at work, at school, and the neighborhoods where we live but make it harder to make good choices is why the rates of obesity continue to climb,” said Claire Fiddian-Green, president and CEO of the Richard Fairbanks foundation.

The study found the epidemic costs the state about 8.5 billion dollars. That amount is based on loss of economic output and increased healthcare costs.

They say employers can help by giving incentives for exercising and eating healthy.

Right now Indianapolis ranks 99th out of 100 for community fitness.