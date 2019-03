× Milk spill closes State Road 28 in Tipton County for hours

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. – Everyone says don’t cry over spilled milk. But what if it closes a state highway and takes hours to clean up? That’s the case in Tipton County.

A semi carrying milk and a car crash around 10 p.m. Wednesday along SR 28 between 600 E & 700 E.

The road has been closed since then. Fortunately, no one was injured, but crews are still working to clean up the milk.

It’s unclear how much milk the semi was carrying.