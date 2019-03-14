Marion man cleaning out garage finds body underneath his 900-pound antique floor safe

Posted 8:30 am, March 14, 2019, by

Photo from Getty Images of old safe

MARION, Ind. – A Marion man found a body under his antique floor safe while cleaning out his garage after a suspected break-in.

Police say the investigation began on March 13 at 8:20 p.m.

Homeowner George Hollingsworth reported to police on March 12 that he suspected someone had broken into his garage. He told police the garage door frame was damaged. Hollingsworth said his garage was packed with clutter, so he started cleaning it the following day to see if anything was stolen.

While cleaning, he discovered his 900-pound antique floor safe had been knocked over (the safe was suspended by a floor jack). That’s when Hollingsworth found a body underneath the safe.

The Marion Fire Department lifted the safe in order to remove the body.

An autopsy on the body has been scheduled.

