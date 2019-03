× LIVE BLOG: Storms pass through central Indiana; Tornado Watch until 5 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Strong storms are moving through the state Thursday, prompting a Tornado Watch until 5 p.m. for most of central and southern Indiana.

Strong wind gusts, severe thunderstorms and tornadoes are all possible with this storm. Follow our live blog below for updates.

Click here to see active watches and warnings. Click here for our interactive radar.