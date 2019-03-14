× IMPD wants help locating missing infant who may need medical care and his teen mom

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public to help find a missing 2-month-old boy who may need medical care.

IMPD says the baby, Mason Graham, was last seen around 2 a.m. Thursday with his mother, 16-year-old Holly Spears, in the area of 32nd and Meridian.

Holly is described as a white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, with red hair and hazel eyes. Police say she was last seen getting into what was described as a small dark colored car and may possibly be traveling to Columbus, Indiana with Mason.

Anyone with information regarding Holly or Mason’s whereabouts is asked to call IMPD at 317-327-3811 or 911.