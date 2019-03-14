Tornado Warning for Decatur and Jennings counties until 3 p.m.

Hoosiers rally falls short in Big Ten Tournament

Posted 2:51 pm, March 14, 2019, by

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 14: Juwan Morgan #13 of the Indiana Hoosiers drives past Kyle Young #25 of the Ohio State Buckeyes at the United Center on March 14, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, Ill. – A late charge was not enough to bring Indiana back from a 20-point second half deficit, as the Hoosiers fell to Ohio State 79-75 in the Big Ten Tournament.

Devonte Green led the Cream & Crimson with a career-best 26 points. Keyshawn Woods finished with a team-high 18 for the Buckeyes.

A Luther Muhammed three-pointer with 7:33 left gave Ohio State a 63-43 lead. Then, Indiana responded with a 13-0 run, powered by six points from Green and five more from Evan Fitzner. The Hoosiers eventually cut the deficit to just two points, 77-75, after a Devonte Green three with six seconds remaining, but the Buckeyes’ C.J. Jackson followed with a pair of free throws to seal the win and advance Ohio State on to the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

The Hoosiers’ season ends with a 17-15 record, as they finish 8-13 against Big Ten opponents. Wins against NCAA Tournament-bound teams Marquette, Louisville, Michigan State (twice), and Wisconsin give Indiana plenty of quality wins, but 15 losses could be too much for the committee to allow the Cream & Crimson an at-large bid in March Madness.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.