Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff to honor former U.S. Sen. Birch Bayh

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags across the state to be flown at half-staff to honor former U.S. Sen. Birch Bayh.

Flags should be flown at half-staff from now until sunset on the day of his funeral, which has not yet been announced.

Gov. Holcomb also asks businesses and residents to lower their flags to half-staff as well to honor former U.S. Sen. Bayh.

Bayh passed away this morning from pneumonia at age 91.

He was a farmer turned legislator who won his first Senate term in 1962 and spent almost 30 years representing Indiana.

Bayh wrote the landmark federal Title IX law banning discrimination against women in college admissions and sports.

He also sponsored the 25th and 26th Amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

Holcomb called Bayh a “trailblazer” who “dedicated himself to improving the lives of all Hoosiers.”