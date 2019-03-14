× From green beer to Supercross: The best events happening around central Indiana this St. Patrick’s Day weekend

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Lucas Oil Stadium

Dirt will fly as some of the world’s best riders will head to the Circle City on Saturday, March 16th, for Monster Energy AMA Supercross at Lucas Oil Stadium. There will be action on track all morning long with practices, qualifying, and the KTM Junior Exhibition Practice in the afternoon. Then the big show starts that evening after opening ceremonies, which are set for 6:30pm. Fans can also see the riders, teams and bikes up close during the outdoor Supercross FanFest from 12-6pm. Note: You will need to purchase a Supercross FanFest Pass for $10 through Ticketmaster or the box office along with an event ticket for entry into FanFest.

28th Annual Shamrock Run/Walk

IFD Union Hall on Mass Ave

Take part in the official run of the St. Patrick’s Day parade downtown! The 28th Annual Shamrock Run & Walk kicks off at 10am this Saturday, March 16th. The course is a 4 mile run & walk which will take participants through Indy’s Irish Hill Neighborhood in Fountain Square. The start and finish is located at the IFD Union Hall on Massachusetts Avenue. Best of all, event proceeds will benefit youth sports and the Indy Fire Fighters Emerald Society. After the run, you can hang around and enjoy the 2nd Annual IFD Shamrockin’ Mass Ave Tent Party from 10am-5pm.

St. Patrick’s Day Weekend at Metazoa Brewing Co.

Metazoa Brewing Company

Why only celebrate St. Patrick’s Day for one day when you can celebrate all weekend? The beloved pup-friendly brewery, Metazoa Brewing Company, is celebrating St. Paddy’s Day this Friday-Sunday. Enjoy drink specials like $1 off pints of Irish Setter (Dry Irish Stout) and a special green version of Nap in the Hammock (Cream Ale), if requested! Hound St. Dogs food truck will be on-site both Saturday & Sunday from about 2-9PM serving up gourmet hot dogs and special corned beef nachos!

Shamrock Beer Run

Military Park

Put on your most festive St. Patrick’s Day gear and lace up your running shoes for the Shamrock Beer Run 5K! The festivities begin Saturday, March 16th at noon at Military Park, located at the intersection of New York and West Streets! The walk/run starts at 2:00pm. All registered participants get a souvenir beer glass, Shamrock Beer Run long-sleeve T-shirt and an event medal for completing the course. The course will have multiple beer stops to quench your parched throat with 3 ounces of beer. Each race beer stop will be sponsored by a different brewery. Afterwards, hang around at Military Park for BrewFest, where the celebrating will continue until sunset with music, games, food trucks and—of course—more beer!

ShamROCK & Shenanigans

Pavilion at Pan Am Plaza

The ShamROCK and Shenanigans Bash will be a huge, FREE party spanning over three different party areas including the Pavilion at Pan Am, Pan Am Plaza, and the Meridian Street Lot downtown. On Saturday, March 16th, from 12p-11pm attendees will enjoy non-stop music, and plenty of Irish whisky, green beer and cocktails. The celebration will not only including music from the city’s biggest bands and DJs, but there will also be inflatable obstacle courses, inflatable sumo wrestling, NCAA games on the big screens and more! Entertainment will include bands, DJs and bag pipers will be making appearances all night long. Plus, if you RSVP on the event’s Eventbrite page, you could win prizes including tickets to Taco Fest, concerts and more!

Blarney Bash

Georgia Street (Downtown)

The Georgia Street Blarney Bash is back and bigger than ever! On Saturday, March 16th, from 2-10pm, Kilroy’s Downtown Indy is hosting the biggest outdoor St. Patrick’s Day party in Indianapolis! Attendees can partake in festive green beer, full bars, 32 oz. Lucky Long Island Iced Teas, DJs, live bands, big screen TVs, and food from Box Burger Food Truck. To make this year’s party even bigger, Indiana’s very own Clayton Anderson will be headlining the show. Tickets are $10 in advance. Price goes up to $15 on the day of event, paid upon entry.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in Concert

Hilbert Circle Theatre

Witness Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back on screen like never before — with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra performing LIVE accompaniment of the iconic John Williams score! You can catch performances each day from Thursday, March 14th through Sunday, March 17th at Hilbert Circle Theatre downtown. Tickets start at $45.

Brickworld

Indiana State Fairgrounds

Brickworld is excited to be bringing their premiere LEGO display and exposition to Indianapolis for the 10th consecutive year! Bring the whole family to the Elements Financial Blue Ribbon Pavilion at the Indiana State Fairgrounds this Saturday from 10am-6pm and Sunday from 10am-5pm to see more than 65,000 square feet of spectacular creations all built from LEGO bricks by local LEGO enthusiasts. Enjoy interactive activities, such as the LEGO and DUPLO play brick areas, fighting robots, seek and finds, etc. Buy your favorite LEGO sets, minifigures, and LEGO accessories from various vendors. Admission is $12 for adults, $9 for military and first responders with ID and free for kids 3 and under. Note: All tickets are single day passes and do not include parking.

NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships

Indiana University Natatorium at IUPUI

Competition is underway for the 2019 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships this weekend! The competition started this Wednesday and will continue through Saturday, March 16th. Indiana Sports Corp and University of Indianapolis will host this year’s championships at the IU Natatorium on the campus of IUPUI downtown. The best swimmers and divers in the nation are expected to compete for national titles in the newly renovated natatorium. Tickets start at $10 for adults and $8 for youth, students and senior citizens.

