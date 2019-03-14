Family of 14 year old shooting victim asks the public for help in finding killer

Posted 11:57 pm, March 14, 2019, by , Updated at 11:59PM, March 14, 2019

LAWRENCE, Ind.-- The Lawrence community came together to remember a teenager killed at a 2018 birthday party. The family, friends and loved ones of Daron Johnson held a vigil in his name Thursday.

Johnson was 14 years old when he was killed last June, after being shot at a birthday party. Thursday would have been his 15th birthday.

Johnson was attending the birthday party of a 13 year old at the Lawrence Lions Club when two people started shooting, police said. Five people between 11 and 14 years old, including Johnson, were wounded. Johnson was the only fatality. Investigators say Johnson was not the intended target of the shooting, rather just an innocent bystander.

“‘I never thought in a million years I’d be feeling like this, and that my son would be missing,” Johnson’s mother, Cheree Sampson said.

Police did make an arrest in the case, but investigators say a second shooter remains unidentified.

While releasing balloons in his memory, Johnson’s family called on the community to help find that second shooter.

“I know someone knows something. So, I just ask them to come forward,” Sampson said.

If you have any information surrounding the shooting of Daron Johnson, you’re asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.