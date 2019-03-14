Family of 14 year old shooting victim asks the public for help in finding killer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Ind.-- The Lawrence community came together to remember a teenager killed at a 2018 birthday party. The family, friends and loved ones of Daron Johnson held a vigil in his name Thursday.

Johnson was 14 years old when he was killed last June, after being shot at a birthday party. Thursday would have been his 15th birthday.

Johnson was attending the birthday party of a 13 year old at the Lawrence Lions Club when two people started shooting, police said. Five people between 11 and 14 years old, including Johnson, were wounded. Johnson was the only fatality. Investigators say Johnson was not the intended target of the shooting, rather just an innocent bystander.

“‘I never thought in a million years I’d be feeling like this, and that my son would be missing,” Johnson’s mother, Cheree Sampson said.

Police did make an arrest in the case, but investigators say a second shooter remains unidentified.

While releasing balloons in his memory, Johnson’s family called on the community to help find that second shooter.

“I know someone knows something. So, I just ask them to come forward,” Sampson said.

If you have any information surrounding the shooting of Daron Johnson, you’re asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.