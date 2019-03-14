× Episode 2 ‘Free Agent Fallout’ of Colts Bluezone Podcast available

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Mike Chappell and Dave Griffiths breakdown the Colts’ latest moves, as NFL free agency is upon us.

In this episode of the Colts Bluezone Podcast, the fellas dive into the Devin Funchess signing and how that impacts Indy’s roster building strategy moving forward. We also discuss Indianapolis resigning several of their own players, and what moves they could still make.

We can’t forget about the competition either. The guys take a look at some of the other signings within the AFC South, and exhale as we can finally stop talking about Le’Veon Bell rumors.

