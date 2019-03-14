Discovery of $3.5M worth of marijuana, THC cartridges leads to arrests of Indy men

Posted 9:24 pm, March 14, 2019, by , Updated at 09:35PM, March 14, 2019

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – Two Indianapolis men were arrested after police say about $3.5 million worth of marijuana and THC-filled vape cartridges were found during a traffic stop Wednesday.

Indiana State Police say they stopped a box truck at about 11:33 a.m. for following too closely on eastbound I-70 in Hendricks County.

While speaking with the driver, 27-year-old Danny J. Luttrell II, and a passenger, 27-year-old Brandon M. Pierson, police say a trooper “detected the aroma of, and observed criminal indicators.”

During a subsequent search of the vehicle, police say they discovered the pair were transporting about 250 pounds of marijuana and 50,000 of the vape cartridges. The items were in the cargo storage area the truck, according to police.

Police say the street value of the marijuana is estimated at $2.5 million and the vape cartridges are estimated at $1 million.

Luttrell and Pierson were returning to Indianapolis from Burbank, California, according to police. Both of them were taken into custody and transported to the Hendricks County Jail on a charge of dealing marijuana, a level 5 felony.

