INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –IMPD are currently investigating a bicyclist struck on the city’s south side along East Street right at the I-465 on/off ramps.

The incident, which occurred just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning is still being investigated.

South bound traffic along East Street had been closed at Stover Avenue past the I-465 interchanges, but has since re-opened.